33-year-old charged with shooting into drive-thru at Flint restaurant

(2/25/2020) - An angry customer is facing up to life in prison after she allegedly fired a gunshot into a Flint drive-thru window.

Brittani Felton, 33, was belligerent with employees of the restaurant in the 3600 block of Corunna Road near Ballenger Highway just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 15, according to the Flint Police Department.

Employees reported Felton was irate because her order wasn't filled. She allegedly pulled out a purple handgun, fired a single shot into the building and fled the scene.

The gunshot did not hit anyone and no injuries were reported, police say.

Investigators looked at surveillance camera footage from the restaurant to identify Felton as the suspect. Police say her vehicle matches what was seen in the surveillance images and she has a purple handgun.

Felton was arrested and arraigned on the following felony charges:

-- Two counts of assault with intent to murder.

-- Two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

She faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.