(11/17/19) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday night.

Police responded to Saginaw and 12th in Flint around 7:30 p.m. Officers found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene. The man had been shot.

The man has not been identified.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

If you have information that could help this investigation call D/Tpr. Ben Rowell 248-514-7349.