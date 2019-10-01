33rd Coats for Kids drive under way through Nov. 8

(10/1/2019) - The 33rd annual Coats for Kids drive in Mid-Michigan is under way.

ABC12 and WIOG are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect coats and cold weather gear to help keep needy children warm this winter.

The collection began Oct. 1 and continues for five weeks until Nov. 8.

Last year, more than 800 children benefited from the annual coat and winter gear drive. The Salvation Army anticipates a greater need this year.

"There are kids who don't have coats and a coat will make all the difference in the world,” said Salvation Army Major Randy Hellstrom.

After more than 85 inches of snow fell in the Flint area and temperatures tumbled well below zero, dressing properly became even more important last winter.

"We know how cold Michigan winters can be, so it's very important to be able to do this every single year,” said WIOG co-host Nate Rose.

Walking to school or a bus stop without attire can reduce children's heart rates, promote loss of coordination and create confusion, making it difficult to learn in the classroom.

Look for Coats for Kids collection boxes are now out in a variety of malls, coffee shops, hospitals, banks, credit unions, and other businesses throughout the region. A full list is available at the end of this story.

The Salvation Army is collecting all sizes of coats. The most asked for coat sizes are adult medium to XXL, as many children wear the larger sizes.

Besides coats, the collection also is looking for hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants and more.

"We're coming into that time of year when the community just rises up to help people who are in need,” Hellstrom said.

Families that need something warm are asked to contact or visit the Salvation Army office in their home county to sign up for assistance.

Here is the list of collection locations:

MIDLAND COUNTY

Midland Mal, 6800 Eastman Ave.

Tim Horton's, 2003 N. Saginaw Road

Dani B's Studio for Hair, 4308 N. Saginaw Road

Blessed Sacrament School, 3109 Swede Ave.

Dow Chemical Employee's Credit Union, 600 Lyon Road

Midland Community Center, 2205 S. Jefferson Ave.

Dollar Daze, 1828 N. Saginaw Road

Betten Baker Auto Group, 2400 N. Saginaw Road

Mid-Town Pawn & Buy Back Center, 150 Ashman Circle

Chemical Bank, 333 E. Main St.

Coldwell Bankers, 222 N. Saginaw Road

H&R Block, will pick-up/ Town Ctr

Live Oak Coffeehouse, 711 Ashman St.

United Church of Christ, 4100 Chestnut Hill Drive

GENESEE COUNTY

Salvation Army Business Office, 211 W. Kearsley

Troy Cleaners, all locations

-- 12500 S. Saginaw

-- 18050 Silver Lake Parkway

-- 6020 Fenton Road

-- 250 W. Main St.

Oreck Vacuums Somerset Town Center, G4270 Miller Road

WJRT, 2302 Lapeer Road

Baker College of Flint (Student Center), 1050 W. Bristol Road

Hurley Medical Center, 1 Hurley Plaza

Ralph Burgess, DDS, 3380 S. Dye Road

Genesee Valley Center (Mall), 3341 Linden Road

All Biggby Coffee locations

-- 2458 Center Road

-- 3093 Linden Road

-- 2223 Hill Road

-- 6426 W. Pierson Road

-- 709 State Road

-- 5105 W Vienna Road

-- 235 N Leroy St., Suite A

Miracle-Ear, 2464 Center Road

Skaff, 5301 Hill 23 Dr.

SAGINAW COUNTY

Once Upon A Child, 2936 Tittabawassee Road

Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm, 4715 N. Portsmouth Road

UAW (2 Boxes), In-house

All Tim Hortons locations in Saginaw

-- 4870 State St.

-- 2039 N Michigan Ave.

-- 8099 Gratiot Ave.

-- 142 N. Main St.

-- 3100 Tittabawassee

Suski Chevrolet Buick, 8700 Main St.

Deluxe Cleaners, 2700 Bay Road

Child and Family Services, 2806 Davenport Ave.

Child and Family Services, 117 S. Main St.

Victorian Purses by Sue Yarn & Bead Destination, 148 S. Saginaw

Birch Run Mall

WIOG

Riverfront Eyecare, 3200 Cabaret Tr. S

BAY COUNTY

Tim Horton's, 3460 Wilder Road

Tim Horton's, 2906 Center Ave.

Copoco Credit Union, 4265 Wilder Road

The Salvation Army Business Office, 401 10th St.

Clayton Cleaners, 205 S. Henry St.

Bay City Mall, 4101 Wilder Road

Save-A-Lot, 904 Lafayette Road

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 901 Saginaw St.

Alice & Jack Wirt Public Library, 500 Center Ave.

Piconning Branch Library, 218 S. Kaiser St.

Sage Library, 4101 Wilder Road

Catholic Federal Credit Union, 915 S. Euclid Ave.

Catholic Federal Credit Union, 3015 Center Ave.

Chemical Bank, 3 E. Main St.

Chemical Bank, 100 E. Chippewa Road

Chemical Bank, 314 E. Midland Road

Chemical Bank, 3101 Center Ave.

Chemical Bank, 3533 Wilder Road

Chemical Bank, 120 W. Center St.

Chemical Bank, 3858 N. Huron Road

Financial Edge Credit Union, 1199 S. Euclid Ave.

Financial Edge Credit Union, 1304 N. Sherman

First Merit Bank/Huntington, 701 Washington Ave.

First Merit Bank/Huntington Bank, 900 W. Midland St.

First Merit Bank/Huntington, 8 S. Huron Road

Independent Bank, 745 N Euclid Ave.

Independent Bank, 1615 W. Center Road

Independent Bank, 1004 W. Midland Road

Independent Bank, 623 Washington Ave.

Independent Bank, 408 Mable St.

Sunrise Credit Union, 404 S. Euclid Ave.

Sunrise Credit Union, 190 N. Powell Road

Sweet Boutique, 816 Washington Ave.

Thumb National Bank, 2985 Wilder Road

Thumb National Bank, 708 Center Ave.

Wildfire Credit Union, 2936 Wilder Road

MSP-Tri-City Post, 2402 Salzburg Road

Tri-City Sports Complex, 5117 Garfield Road

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

Ruthy’s Cleaners, 215 W. Main St.

The Salvation Army Business Office, 302 E. Exchange St

Biggby Coffee, 1361 E Main St.

Fosters Coffee Company, 115 S. Washington St.

YMCA, 515 W. Main St.

Baker College, 1309 S. M-52

Team One Credit Union, 1243 E. Main St.

Qdoba, 910 E. Main St.

Deisler Outdoor Power Equipment, 227 Sleeseman Dr.