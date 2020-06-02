34-year-old accused of stabbing brother's goat in the neck after an argument

(6/2/2020) - Police say a goat is recovering after its owner's brother allegedly stabbed it several times following a dispute.

The suspect, 34-year-old Eric Learman of Bad Axe, is facing felony animal cruelty charges after the incident on Sunday.

According to the Huron County Sheriff's Office, Learman and his brother got into an argument at a farm in the 8800 block of Helena Road in Sherman Township.

Afterward, Learman allegedly took out a nine-inch knife and stabbed the goat belonging to his brother about four to six times in the neck.

The sheriff's office arrested Learman and he was arraigned Monday in a Huron County courtroom. The judge did not offer bond, so Learman remained in the Huron County Jail on Tuesday.

Police say the goat received veterinary treatment and appeared to be recovering.