35-year-old accused of kicking cars, breaking into house, stealing SUV, fleeing police

(8/19/2019) - A Montrose man was arrested Saturday evening after police accused him of engaging in a crime spree spanning two counties.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the man was kicking cars and "behaving irrationally" in the parking lot of Bullfrogs Bar & Grill on M-15 south of Ortonville around 10:50 p.m.

The 35-year-old suspect left the restaurant's parking lot before police arrived. Deputies were canvassing the area when one of them saw the man get in a gray older model Chevrolet Blazer.

Investigators say the suspect entered an unlocked door into a house on Viola Street south of Ortonville, stole keys to the Blazer from inside and then stole the Blazer.

An Oakland County sheriff deputy tried to pull over the Blazer as the suspect drove north on M-15. The suspect took off northbound on M-15 at a high rate of speed with the deputy in pursuit.

The deputy stopped chasing the Blazer when it reached the Oakland-Genesee county line. However, he radioed a description to Genesee County authorities.

A Michigan State Police trooper later saw the Blazer driving north on I-75 near the I-475 interchange. The trooper began the pursuit again until the suspect crashed at the intersection of Linden and Stanley roads in Mt. Morris Township.

The suspect was lodged in the Oakland County Jail, where he was awaiting arraignment Monday on charges of home invasion, vehicle theft and fleeing and eluding police.