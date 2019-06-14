35-year-old accused of killing 2 men on Dort Highway facing 14 charges

(6/14/2019) - A warrant filed Friday morning charges a 35-year-old Flint man with 14 counts accusing him of hitting and killing two men on Dort Highway last week.

The suspect remains in the Genesee County Jail awaiting arraignment later on Friday.

The suspect is accused of hitting and repeatedly running over 22-year-old Nolan Thomas and 26-year-old Nick Collins in the 2800 block of Dort Highway near Dale Gary's Barber Shop just after midnight on June 6.

Thomas' and Collins' girlfriends also were hit and injured by the suspect's red Chevrolet Equinox, police say. Thomas' 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend suffered non-life-threatening injuries while Collins' 27-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition.

The suspect is facing the following charges:

-- Two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

-- Two counts of attempted murder.

-- Two counts of reckless driving causing death.

-- Two counts of reckless driving causing serious injuries.

-- Two counts of leaving the scene of an crash causing death.

-- Two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injuries.

-- Tampering with evidence.

-- Lying to police during a violent crime investigation.

The suspect faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

Police say the suspect got into an altercation with the victims on Dort Highway and went home to retrieve a gun. He returned and opened fire on the victims, but it's not clear whether the bullets hit anyone.

The suspect hit Collins with the Equinox in the middle of Dort Highway, police say. Thomas and Collins' 27-year-old fiancee ran out to help him while Thomas fired some shots at the Equinox.

Investigators say the suspect came back and ran over all three of them on Dort Highway. Thomas' pregnant girlfriend jumped in the help all three of them when the suspect turned around again and drove at all four of them.

Michigan State Police say the suspect barely missed Thomas' girlfriend, but hit the other three a second time. He took off northbound on Dort Highway.

Police arrested the suspect late Tuesday night and recovered the Equinox hidden at Red Dot Storage facility on Thursday.