350,000 Michigan families eligible for more SNAP benefits

(3/27/2020) - About 350,000 Michigan families are eligible for more food assistance and 27,000 people are exempt from work requirement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday.

Nearly 1.2 million people in Michigan received federal SNAP benefits in February. The 350,000 people not receiving the maximum benefit amount will receive additional benefits for two months.

SNAP clients should check their Bridge Cards balances on Monday to see their new amount.

“No Michigander should have to worry about putting food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a global pandemic,” Whitmer said. “Now, tens of thousands of Michiganders will be able to access the food they need while we work to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also obtained federal approval to suspend work requirements for 27,000 SNAP clients who are able to work and don't have young children.

Beginning Tuesday, the three-month time limit for failing to meet work requirements will be lifted for eligible individuals. The waiver will continue through the end of the month.