36-year-old charged with dealing crystal meth around Owosso

(6/14/2019) - A 36-year-old man who police believe was delivering crystal methamphetamine in the Owosso area has been arrested.

Frank Marecek was arraigned Friday morning in Shiawassee County District Court on charges of delivering and manufacturing meth, tampering with evidence and felony firearms. Marecek pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team, Marecek was arrested Thursday morning following a month-long investigation.

Members of MAGNET and the Michigan State Police emergency support squad discovered several handguns, rifles, knives and loaded magazines in his home upon his arrest. Police also found about 8 grams of crystal meth.

Marecek allegedly destroyed evidence, including additional amounts of crystal meth, before the arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on June 26.