36-year-old found dead after fiery crash into ditch

(11/11/2019) - An Akron man died early Sunday after a fiery crash in a rural area of Tuscola County.

Police and the Unionville Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire in the ditch near the intersection of Sheridan and Hoover roads in Akron Township around 6:15 a.m.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered the body of a 36-year-old man inside.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office was still investigating what caused the man to crash into the ditch on Monday.