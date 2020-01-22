37-year-old shot at Super Inn motel in Burton, dies in hospital

(1/22/2020) - A 37-year-old man died Sunday evening after he was shot in the parking lot of the Super Inn motel in Burton.

Police responded to the shooting at 3370 S. Dort Highway around 10:30 p.m. Jason Rodgers was sitting in a car in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds, police say.

An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Rodgers was living at the Super Inn. A woman in the car with Rodgers when the shooting took place is cooperating with investigators, but she isn't considered a suspect, according to police.

Burton police did not release any suspect information on Wednesday. Investigators say the shooting was an isolated event and doesn't present an ongoing threat to the community.