37-year-old woman shot to death during domestic dispute, police say

(10/21/2019) - Police say a 37-year-old woman was shot to death inside a Gladwin County residence during a domestic dispute early Saturday.

Three children of Christina Kay Herren heard her arguing with their 39-year-old father around 4:05 a.m. Saturday in their residence in the 1500 block of East Long Point Road in Gladwin County's Hay Township.

The children heard gunshots during the dispute and fled to a neighbor's house, where they called police. Michigan State Police tried to coax the man outside when they arrived, but he refused to come out.

An MSP emergency support team responded and the 39-year-old surrendered to authorities around 9:30 p.m. Police found Herren dead of a gunshot wound while they searched inside.

The man was arrested on homicide charges and taken to the Gladwin County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday.