39-year-old facing 13 charges from murder on Flint's north side

(11/18/2019) - A Flint man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a deadly shooting on Winthrop Boulevard last week.

The Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Winthrop Boulevard near Pierson Road on the city's north side.

Officers found a man in his 60s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition, but he died of his injuries later in the day.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office released an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man on Monday. He is facing the following 13 charges:

-- Felony murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison with no chance of parole.

-- Two counts of assault with intent to murder, which carries up to life in prison.

-- First-degree home invasion.

-- Possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine.

-- Eight weapons charges.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, has been arrested and authorities believe he will face a judge for arraignment on Tuesday.