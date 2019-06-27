3rd Annual Fourth of July FSO concert & grand fireworks display at Atwood Stadium

(06/27/19) - We are officially one week away from the third annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at Flint's Atwood Stadium.

"In just one week Atwood Stadium will be filled with thousands of people. Each year centers on a different theme. This year you'll hear music from The Beatles and, of course, patriotic favorites from the Flint Symphony Orchestra.

"Our 3rd annual Atwood Stadium Fireworks FSO concert, and this year, the music of the Beatles. That's why I have my trusty submarine and this outfit. I want to fit in."

FSO Operations Manager Cathy Prevett will fit in just fine and so will you. Tickets are $3. A family of five gets in for $10. This year there is a kids area and food trucks, plus a lot more.

"We have guest artists from our sister orchestra in France - we have 21 musicians from there. We have a guest artist singer from Detroit, LaVonte Heard and our guest conductor this year Eugene Rogers from Sphinx Organization," Prevett said.

You can purchase tickets at The Whiting, the Flint Farmers' Market or at the stadium the day of. You can also call 810-237-7333 to purchase tickets. Prevett says the event has continually grown.

"The first year we had about 6,000. Last year we had about 7,500 people. The stadium holds about 10,000 so we're hoping to fill it up this year. It'll be great," Prevett said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m.

Join ABC12's Elisse Ramey and Mark Bullion for a special show at 9:30 p.m. on ABC12 if you're unable to make the event.