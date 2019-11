(11/03/19) - It's time to creep it real with the 3rd Annual Mid-Michigan ParaCon.

The paranormal convention is happening today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.in the grand ballroom of the Holiday Inn Gateway Center in Flint.

Tickets are $50 at the door.

Get your questions answered. It doesn't matter if you're well educated on the topic or if you may be a doubter.

A number of presenters, authors and the greater paranormal community hope you'll take a minute to stop by.