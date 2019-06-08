3rd annual Flint Fiber Festival happening today at Crossroads Village

(06/08/19) -- Do you love knitting or crocheting? If so, Crossroads Village in Genesee County is the place to be today!

The 3rd annual Flint Fiber Festival is happening there.

Flint Handmade's Yarn Brigade will show knitters and crocheters how to knit hats, scarves and ear warmers to donate to charity.

Supplies will be available, but participants can bring their own.

Participants can also learn about sheep shearing, spinning and weaving, felting, wool dying and more.

There will also be a sheep fashion show!

The event runs from 10:00-4:00 p.m.