4 GHOST arrest suspects await sentencing, 54 more cases pending in court

(1/23/2020) - Cases against four of 58 child sex suspects arrested by the GHOST team have ended with a plea or conviction while 58 more cases are pending in court.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team has announced four rounds of arrests after sting operations online since June.

Police say the suspects came to meetings expecting sexual activity with underage children after conversing online with undercover officers posing as teens.

Three cases have concluded with a plea while a jury convicted a fourth suspect:

Harvey Delgado was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He pleaded no contest to child sexually abusive activity on Jan. 21 and the other charges were dismissed. He is set to be sentenced March 20.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but the court treats it as such for sentencing.

George Huffman was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was the first of the original 22 suspects to go to trial and was convicted Jan. 17. He is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 18.

Kyle Slaterline was originally charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He pleaded guilty in November to child sexually abusive activity and the other charges were dropped. Slaterline was sentenced Jan. 14 to 30 days in jail and five months of probation.

Dale Tompkins was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He pleaded no contest to each charge and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

Cases against many of the 54 remaining suspects are pending in Genesee County District and Circuit courts. A few suspects had not been arraigned on formal charges by Thursday afternoon.