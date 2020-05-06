4 Genesee County teens accused of stealing from cars in Oakland County

(5/6/2020) - Police in Oakland County arrested four Flint-area teens accused of breaking into vehicles in an Independence Township subdivision.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence in the Spring Lake neighborhood around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday.

As a deputy arrived in the area, he saw a car with four teens leaving the subdivision and pulled them over. Another deputy found a fifth teen walking in the neighborhood with a tablet computer and credit card.

That teen admitted he was with the four other teens in the car and got separated. He also admitted to stealing the tablet and credit card from a vehicle, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies working on the traffic stop found cash and several more items in the teens' car, which police believe had been stolen from other residents in the subdivision.

Two 18-year-old men from Flint, an 18-year-old man from Grand Blanc and a 17-year-old boy from Linden were arrested after an investigation. All were taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Police did not arrest a female in the car with the other teens.

The sheriff's office identified at least one theft victim from the neighborhood and were working to identify more on Wednesday afternoon.