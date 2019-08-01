4-H members dealt with weather roller coaster ahead of Saginaw County Fair

(08/01/19) - First it was a long, cold winter, then the rain wouldn't stop. Add on some scorching hot days in July, and it adds up to a roller coaster ride for farmers.

It's also been an experience for the next generation of farmers and agriculture leaders.

Saginaw County 4-H members tell us it's been an interesting year as they prepared to show, and ultimately sell, their animals at the Saginaw County Fair.

"It takes a lot of feed to get just a few pounds of gain," said Tyler Zelinko, a Dusty Dudes 4-H member from St. Charles. His 1,359 pound steer is the Grand Champion in his class.

Zelinko spent the last eight months preparing "Titan" for the fair, including adjustments based on the ever-changing weather.

"So when it's hotter he wasn't gaining as much, but then when it was cold he would have to eat a lot just to stay warm," Zelinko said.

It's a fact of life for these 4-H members, but many said this year was just different.

In order to feed their animals, some had to shell out more.

"The crops weren't growing very well, and that made the crop prices go up so then the steer prices are going to go up," explained Levi Washer, a 4-H member with the Frankenmuth Area Patriots.

Washer earned top honors for his record book.

4-H members carefully keep track of what they put into their animals, so they learn the business side of farming and agriculture.

Washer said he learned a lot this year. "A lot of the stock market prices went down, so then that's going to effect all our animal prices," he said.

In the barns a lot of 4-H members were brushing their animals.

Zelinko said it's something that was harder to do when it rained so much. "He got really muddy and wet, and it was hard to keep him clean, and try to get his hair to grow long," he said.

And while a muddy steer might not sound all that bad, Zelinko said looks matter. "Because if he looks good he wins more, and then more people will want to buy him."

The Saginaw County Fair runs through Saturday. Click on the 'Related Link' to go to the fair website.