Arraignments begin for suspects in Showtime Guns & Ammo theft

(8/30/2019) - Two of the seven people connected to the Aug. 2 theft at Showtime Guns & Ammo appeared before a judge Friday morning for arraignment.

Five other people, including four Heritage High School football players, are scheduled for arraignment later Friday on charges stemming from the overnight theft at the Saginaw Township store.

Police say only six of the 40 guns stolen have been recovered. The two men arraigned Friday morning allegedly bought some of the stolen guns, leading to their arrests.

Juan Martinez, 25, faces eight criminal charges, including receiving and selling stolen firearms. David Villegas, 19, faces five criminal counts, including receiving and selling a stolen gun.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured images of four masked intruders breaking in around 3 a.m. The theft wasn't discovered until a passerby reported an open door at the business around 8 a.m.

Authorities are planning to arraign three 17-year-olds on charges accusing them of breaking into the store. Two of them were members of the Heritage High School football team.

Two other juveniles on the football team also were arrested in connection with the break-in. Prosecutors don't plan to file charges against them at this time.

Authorities say more arrests are possible as the investigation into the break-in, theft and whereabouts of the stolen guns continues. Police are trying to track down more than 30 stolen guns that remain on the streets.