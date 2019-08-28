4 Heritage High School football players implicated in Showtime Guns & Ammo theft

(8/28/2019) - The number of arrests connected to the Aug. 2 break-in at Showtime Guns & Ammo stands at seven and police confirm four of the suspects are high school football players.

The football players from Heritage High School in Saginaw Township have been removed from the team after their arrests.

Investigators have arrested six adults age 18 or older and one juvenile. More arrests are possible as the investigation continues this week.

RELATED: ATF still looking for thieves who stole 40 guns from Showtime Guns & Ammo

Police from several agencies served five search warrants throughout the day on Friday. They recovered six guns likely stolen from Showtime Guns & Ammo in Saginaw Township and made seven arrests.

A total of 40 firearms were stolen from the store during the early morning hours of Aug. 2. Surveillance footage shows four people break into the store around 3 a.m., but nobody noticed the crime until a passerby discovered an open door at the store around 8 a.m.