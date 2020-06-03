4 Mid-Michigan residents appointed to coronavirus school advisory council

(6/3/2020) - Four health and education officials have been appointed to Michigan's new advisory committee that will determine coronavirus safeguards for schools this fall.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 25 members to the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council on Wednesday. The group will discuss ways for Michigan's 1.5 million school children to get an education while avoiding coronavirus.

“On behalf of our kids, their families, and the more than 100,000 educators in our state, we must all work together to get this right," Whitmer said. "I know this group is prepared to carefully examine the data and consult with experts when helping me determine what is best for our kids.”

The Mid-Michigan members on the council include:

-- Frankenmuth High School Principal Johanna Clark.

-- Melissa Isaac, who is director of education for the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe in Mount Pleasant.

-- Dr. Gwendolyn R. Reyes of Grand Blanc, who is the assistant clinic director at the Hurley Children’s Clinic, director of the pediatric residency program at Hurley Children’s Hospital, medical director for the Flint Community Schools Wellness Program and a clinical assistant professor in the Michigan State University Department of Pediatrics and Human Development.

-- C.S. Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgeway White.

Their appointments to the council expire on Dec. 31.

Whitmer has not announced whether schools will be allowed to reopen for in-person classes in the fall. The council has fewer than 100 days to make recommendations before many districts are scheduled to start classes in late-August.

The council is tasked with identifying critical issues and providing input for Whitmer's COVID-19 Task Force on Education about how to ensure a safe and smooth transition back to learning in the fall.

The issues before the council include health and safety concerns, along with academic support to overcome learning loss since K-12 schools closed on March 16.

“Our number one goal on this advisory council is to follow the facts and data to ensure the protection of our students and educators,” said Tonya Allen, president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation and chairwoman of the Return to Learn Advisory Council.