4 Northern Michigan sheriffs won't strictly enforce Whitmer's coronavirus orders

(4/16/2020) - Four county sheriffs in Northern Michigan say they won't be strictly enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions because they believe she overstepped her authority.

The extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order issued on April 9 includes increased restrictions on business, limiting which are allowed to remain open and what types of merchandise they can sell during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff's in Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee and Mason counties say the order "created a vague framework" of restrictions that "only confuse Michigan citizens."

The sheriff's say they will consider complaints on a case-by-case basis and "apply common sense in assessing the apparent violation," according to a joint statement from Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel, Manistee County Sheriff Ken Falk and Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

"Each of us took an oath to uphold and defend the Michigan Constitution, as well as the U.S. Constitution, and to ensure that your God given rights are not violated," the statement says. "We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties."

The sheriffs say they see the need for some restrictions and social distancing to slow the spread of coronvirus in their counties. But they want to prioritize getting workers back on the job as "imperative."

"We can do this in stages, especially those that work outside," the statement says.