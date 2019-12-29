4 dead after Calif. father runs back into burning apartment to try to save kids

Four members of the same California family died in an apartment fire that was started by the family’s Christmas tree, officials say.

Juan Moreno, 41, and two of his children, 4-year-old Janessa Moreno and 12-year-old Maria Moreno, died in the early morning fire in Hemet, California. A third child, 8-year-old Isaac Moreno, died at the hospital. (Source: RMGNews/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Juan Moreno, 41, died in the early Friday morning fire at the Olive Apartments complex in Hemet, California, after running back into the building to try and save three of his children.

Janessa Moreno, 4, and Maria Moreno, 12, both died in the fire alongside their father. Isaac Moreno, 8, was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital but died Saturday afternoon.

“As a father myself, going back in would be something that I think a lot of us would probably think about doing and would end up doing,” said Lt. Nate Miller with the Hemet Police Department. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in this case. The fire was raging.”

The children’s mother, Christina Moreno, newborn Cecily Moreno and 11-year-old Jaelyn Moreno, who were in the apartment when the blaze began, were able to get out safely.

Neighbor Robert Prideaux, whose family was unharmed but displaced by the fire, says he will be praying for the Moreno family.

“Mom, I can’t – I don’t want to imagine what she’s going through because she was a good mom, took care of her kids. To lose them like that and to see that you can’t do nothing, I wouldn’t know what to do,” he said.

In a Saturday statement, authorities confirmed the cause of the fire was an electrical issue with the Moreno family’s Christmas tree.

“This tragedy underscores how quickly a fire can spread,” said Hemet Fire Chief Scott Brown in the statement. “Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. Smoke alarms provide that critical early warning, so you can get out quickly.”

A GoFundMe page set up by family members has raised more than $30,000 of its $20,000 goal.

The fire broke out in the Moreno family’s apartment just after 1 a.m. Friday then spread through the common attic to other apartments. It took several hours for fire crews to get the blaze under control.

About five units suffered fire damage. The Red Cross was assisting about 40 residents who had been displaced with temporary housing.

