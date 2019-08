(08/03/19)- 4 people are sent to the hospital with minor injuries, after the small plane they were in, crashed.

Crews with Saginaw County Sheriff and Richland Township Fire Department were dispatched out to the scene in Saginaw County around 10:02 Saturday morning.

First Responders found the plane on the edge of corn field on Spencer Rd between South Fordney and South Rauncholz Roads.

NTSB is headed to the scene to begin the investigation.