4 men shot, 1 dead in Mt. Morris Township

(5/25/2020) - Four men were shot and one died in Mt. Morris Township late Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Minerva Drive around 11 p.m. and found the four men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green.

The victims range in age from 30 to 45 years old. All four were transported to area hospitals.

A 42-year-old man from Flint died in the Emergency Department at the hospital. The three other victims were listed in critical condition.

Green said police were continuing to investigate the shooting and no arrests had been announced Monday morning.