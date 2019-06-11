$4 million to operate Flint City Lockup returned to state budget legislation

(6/11/2019) - The Flint City Lockup will continue housing Genesee County inmates after State Rep. Mike Mueller successfully lobbied for funding to continue.

The Michigan House Appropriations Committee passed a budget for the Department of Corrections that eliminated a $4 million earmark to staff and operate the Flint City Lockup.

The funding is part of the Genesee County Public Safety Initiative, which covers the cost of operating the lockup and pays for the county to send inmates to other counties when the Genesee County Jail is full.

The initiative was a response to chronic overcrowding at the jail, which forced the Genesee County Sheriff's Office to set offenders free before their scheduled release date.

Mueller, a Republican from Linden, said he proposed an amendment to the corrections budget legislation restoring the $4 million to continue the public safety initiative.

“Protecting the safety of the people in our community must always be a top priority,” Mueller said. “We must never go back to the situation we had a decade ago, when the Genesee County Jail was so overcrowded there was nowhere to put the criminals who were arrested.”

The Michigan Department of Corrections budget with the public safety initiative funding will go before the State Senate. If it passes there, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have the opportunity to sign it into law.