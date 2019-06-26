4 teens face weapons charge after Carman-Ainsworth shooting

(6/26/2019) - Four teens are facing weapons charges after Friday's night's shooting at Carman-Ainsworth High School that left a 15-year-old with critical injuries.

The boys ages 14 to 16 are charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Nobody is charged with firing the gunshot, because investigators are still trying to figure out who that is.

The victim, Eithan William, remains hospitalized in stable condition with a bullet lodged in his left lung.

The Flint Township Police Department says the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Williams was shot once during an altercation that broke out during a basketball skills competition in the Carman-Ainsworth gym around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say about 70 people started fighting indoors and spilled out into the parking lot.

At least one gunshot was fired, striking Williams in the chest. He was at the school watching friends take part in the basketball contest and his sister, Seleena, said he was standing near the fight talking to some girls when he got caught in the crossfire.

Police initially detained 10 people at the scene and seized several weapons.