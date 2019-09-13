4 teens withdraw guilty pleas in deadly I-75 rock throwing case

(9/13/2019) - The four youngest suspects in the deadly I-75 rock throwing case from October 2017 withdrew their guilty pleas on Friday.

Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky, Alexzander Miller and Mikadyn Payne pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter as juveniles in the death of Kenneth White.

But those pleas came with the condition they would be sentenced as juveniles under an agreement with the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

After Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah ruled the four teens from Clio cannot be sentenced as juveniles, they had the option to withdraw the pleas and renegotiate plea agreements or head to trial.

Friday's orders allowing Gray, Sekelsky, Miller and Payne to withdraw their pleas also allows prosecutors to reinstate all charges dropped in exchange for the guilty pleas. However, they are hoping to negotiate new plea deals with prosecutors.

They and the fifth suspect, Kyle Anger of Clio, originally were charged with second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison. That charge was reduced to manslaughter when they pleaded guilty.

Anger, who was 17 when White died, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

The five teens are accused of throwing several large rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto southbound I-75 in Vienna Township. One of the rocks crashed through the windshield of the work van White was riding in, killing him.

The teens have remained in custody for nearly two years while the case has wound through the courts.