4 tragedies, 2 days, 1 family: 'They can't take this joy'

(7/26/2019) - Monikia Releford is dealing with unthinkable chain of tragedies that left her son and mother dead, father in critical condition, brother in jail and her sister in a serious crash.

JuJuan Demps, 18, was shot to death on Holbrook Avenue in Flint and hours later is grandmother, Alison Looney, died in a crash while driving home from the hospital.

Her son in a shooting. Just hours later, her mother was killed in a crash on the way home from the hospital and her father was critically injured.

The tragedy was too much for her brother to cope with. He accused of causing a crash that killed a 46-year-old woman.

To make matters worse, her sister was riding in a car that crashed into a Genesee County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV, causing serious injuries to the deputy. Releford's sister was not hurt, however.

"The Lord above is the only one that's got me going through. I feel Him all over me," Releford said.

She woke up to her best friend banging on her door last Wednesday night after her youngest son had been shot. JaJuan Demps Jr., 18, was rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive surgery.

"They tried their best. I love the Hurley team. They tried to save him. I love 'em," Releford said. "They just couldn't. It was time for him to go."

Just hours later, she said her mom's time came, as well.

Releford said her parents, Alison and Michael Looney, left the hospital just five minutes after her early Thursday morning.

They said these final words: "We got you Monikia, we're gonna get you through this," she said. "And they couldn't even be here to get me through this."

The Looneys didn't make it home.

Michigan State Police said 17-year-old Christopher Long and 19-year-old Mareshia Newman carjacked a vehicle at a party store at Ballenger Highway and Corunna Road in Flint.

When a trooper spotted the vehicle minutes later, Long sped off in the driver's seat and led police on a chase through Flint. He crashed into the Looney's car at Home and Martin Luther King avenues.

"I said I knew it took too long for them to get home. An hour had went by. I knew," Releford said. "I felt something happened."

Her mom, who she said would do anything for anyone, was killed. Her dad remains in critical condition and has no idea he lost his wife.

"He's opening his eyes. He's fighting like crazy," Releford said. "He gets me through everything. So I'm gonna get him through that one."

Releford has found peace, knowing the two teens were caught.

"That burden is gone. I don't got no anger in my heart for those people. Justice has been served. I need justice for my son now," she said.

As Releford waits for answers in his death, she's staying strong.

However, she said the pain of losing two family members was too hard for her brother. Just 10 hours after their mother was killed, she said he was arrested for causing a three-car crash that killed a 46-year-old woman.

"I'm sorry to their family because I don't want nobody to feel this pain. I know what they're going through, too, and I'm so sorry. I really am," Releford said.

Later that Thursday night, Releford said her sister was getting a ride home from a Genesee County sheriff's deputy when a drunk driver hit their vehicle. She was not injured.

