40-year-old convicted of murdering man outside Liquor Plus Mini Mart in 2016

(1/15/2020) - A 40-year-old man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of charges from one of several 2016 shootings outside the Liquor Plus Mini Mart in Flint.

A jury found Roger Dewayne Williams guilty of second-degree murder and six weapons charges for the Aug. 5, 2016, shooting death of 27-year-old Corandis Jenkins.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said police responded to the Liquor Plus on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and found Jenkins dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified Williams as the shooter and he later was arrested.

Leyton said the case was one of several shootings at the Liquor Plus during the summer of 2016. Authorities eventually had the store closed to excessive criminal activity.

“Today’s verdict was another step in the long march against violence in that area and a continuation of our efforts to make the neighborhood safer for nearby residents,” Leyton said.

Williams faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 24.