41-year-old arrested on GHOST sweep pleads no contest to child sex charge

(1/31/2020) - One of the first alleged child sex predators arrested by the GHOST team accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors on Friday.

Court records show 41-year-old Aaron Ashford pleaded no contest to one count of child sexually abusive activity. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 10.

Prosecutors dropped other charges of accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime in exchange for Ashford's plea.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Ashford was one of 21 people arrested by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) in June. He allegedly conversed online with an undercover detective and showed up to have sex with a minor.