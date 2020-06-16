41-year-old woman dies after Dodge Charger hits building, flips on Dort Highway

(6/16/2020) - Police say a 41-year-old woman died late Monday when the car she was in drove off the side of Dort Highway, hit a building and overturned.

A woman died after this Dodge Charger went off the side of Dort Highway, hit a building and overturned near Court Street.

The crash was reported just before midnight on Monday. The Dodge Charger was heading north on Dort Highway when the driver went off the right shoulder near Court Street, according to the Flint Police Department.

The car hit a building and overturned, causing Mageela Matthews to be thrown out. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where they were listed in in good condition on Tuesday.

Flint police were still investigating what caused the Charger to leave the roadway. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call investigators at 810-237-6808.