43 new Michigan State Police troopers ready to hit the streets

(12/20/2019) - Michigan State Police welcomed 43 new troopers to their ranks Friday with graduation of the 136th Trooper Recruit School in Lansing.

The 43 graduates were sworn into their positions at the Lansing Center on Friday and will report to their assigned posts around the state for their first shifts on the road soon. There are now 1,238 troopers statewide.

Sixteen of the new troopers are heading to Mid-Michigan posts:

-- Gregory Berta of Auburn, Courtney Rzepecki of Byron and Travis Stockmeyer to the Tri-Cities Post.

-- Victor Arroyo III of Slidell, La., Justin Hanson of Lapeer and Rodney Hawkins of Bay City to the Caro Post.

-- Arkan Elia Jr. of Sterling Heights, Elizabeth Stuart of Rochester Hills and Kyle Yaxley of Romeo to the Lapeer Post.

-- Dominick Dionisi of Dryden, Nikolas Hovey of Goodrich, Tyler Onda of Jackson and Brett Sowers of Warren to the Flint Post.

-- Cody Bauer of Midland, Andrew Drust of Clark Lake, Aaron Killingbeck of Reed City to the Mount Pleasant Post.

The new troopers began their studies at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing on June 25. They have spent the past 25 weeks learning all aspects of police work, from patrol techniques to firearms training.

They also took part in community service projects in partnership with Toys for Tots, organized a 5K run/walk for Warmth 4 Warriors and collected items for deployed military service members.