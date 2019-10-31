43-year-old found dead outside northern Isabella County residence

(10/31/2019) - Police found the body of a 43-year-old man about 24 hours after he was last seen at his residence in northern Isabella County.

Brian Shaner was reported missing from his residence in the 7000 block of North Johnson Road in Isabella County's Gilmore Township. He was last seen alive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A Michigan State Police K-9 team found Shaner's body around 3:15 p.m. Thursday near his residence. Investigators say there was no evidence of foul play and his death likely was due to ongoing medical issues.

A medical examiner was expected to conduct an autopsy to determine Shaner's cause of death.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says Shaner suffered from a past head injury and recently was hospitalized.