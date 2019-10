(10/29/2019) - A man accused of exposing himself and chasing children at school bus stops in Saginaw is heading to prison.

Willie Peterson, 43, was sentenced to spend 18 months to 15 years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender.

Peterson pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent exposure after he was arrested in February as part of an investigation into four incidents involving children approached at Saginaw bus stops.