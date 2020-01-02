44-year-old claims $1 million prize from Michigan Lottery instant game

(1/2/2020) - The new year got off to a profitable start for a 44-year-old Ogemaw County woman.

She claimed a $1 million prize on Thursday from the Michigan Lottery's Super Triple 7's instant game. The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, called the prize "surreal."

She bought the winning ticket at the Conlee Travel Center at 9180 Birch Run Road in Birch Run.

"I stopped at the gas station and bought a couple scratch-off tickets," said the 44-year-old player. "I scratched the ticket off and didn't think it was real when I saw the '1MIL' symbol."

The took the ticket home and showed her husband, who called the Michigan Lottery right away.

"I get excited to see a $10 winner, so holding a ticket worth $1 million was surreal," the woman said.

She chose to receive a $634,000 lump sum payment rather than annuity payments for the full amount. The winner plans to spend the prize paying off bills and taking a vacation before investing the rest.

"We're doing pretty good, but winning this money makes it so we can relax and not worry so much about finances," the player said.

Michigan Lottery launched the Super Triple 7's game in April and has paid out more than $23 million worth of prizes since then. More than $25 million worth of prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes.