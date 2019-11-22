44-year-old dies after hitting deer, crashing into ditch

(11/22/2019) - A Lapeer County man died after hitting a deer on a rural road and then crashing into the ditch Thursday evening.

Investigators believe 44-year-old Ronald Romanowski was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Silverwood Road when he hit the deer just before the intersection with Swaffer Road around 7:20 p.m.

The collision threw the deer off the east side of the road and Romanowski's Trailblazer went into the ditch on the opposite side. He continued driving in the ditch until he reached Swaffer Road, where the SUV went airborne and landed on the driver's side in a field.

Romanowski was not wearing a seat belt and got partially thrown out of the SUV during the crash, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road was closed for two and a half hours while investigators documented and cleared the scene.