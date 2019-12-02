44-year-old sentenced to a year in jail after Grand Blanc sex investigation

(12/2/2019) - A Grand Blanc man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student has learned his punishment.

Brian Dodd was sentenced Monday to one year in jail.

Police started investigating the 44-year-old more than three years ago after parents voiced concerns over his behavior with several underage girls.

Once released from jail, Dodd will serve 60 months probation and must register as a sex offender.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department launched an investigation into Brian Dodd in early 2016 after several parents expressed concern about his behavior with several underage girls.

Police say Dodd's children attend school with the victim. He allegedly used secretive ways to contact the teen several times, according to a Grand Blanc Township police detective.

Dodd eventually was charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim age 13 to 15.

Under a plea agreement, two charges were reduced to accosting or soliciting a minor for immoral purposes while the other three charges were dropped.

The new charge normally carries up to four years in prison, but the plea agreement includes a sentence of up to 365 days in jail. Dodd also will be required to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Dodd would be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea if a judge sentences him to a longer term behind bars. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.