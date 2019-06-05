45-year-old Flint man facing 20 child pornography charges

(6/5/2019) - A Flint man is facing 20 child sex abuse charges.

Police arrested 45-year-old Jamie Eric Modders and he was arraigned Tuesday on the following charges:

-- Five counts of child sexually abusive activity.

-- Five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material.

-- 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Modders was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit found he was sharing child pornography online. Police seized digital evidence from his home and forensic examiners allegedly found the illegal materials.