47-year-old dies after head-on M-20 crash on Christmas night

(12/26/2019) - A 47-year-old woman died and a 22-year-old woman was badly injured in a head-on crash on M-20 late on Christmas night.

Valerie Mears, 47, was driving a Ford Fusion west on M-20 when she crossed the center line near South Lewis Road around 11:20 p.m., according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Mears' Fusion hit an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze head-on driven by 22-year-old Grace Simsack of Clare.

Mears, who lived in Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Simsack was rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, but they are waiting for toxicology test results to make a final determination.