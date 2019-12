(12/27/2019) - A 47-year-old man died after crashing his car in Flint on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-475 near the Davison Road interchange in Flint.

Police say Andre Branch lost control at the curve and hit the guardrail, which caused his car to roll several times. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into the exact cause of the crash.