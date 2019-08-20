47-year-old thrown from flipping vehicle, dies in Gaines Township crash

(8/20/2019) - A Swartz Creek man died early Tuesday after his vehicle flipped over and he was thrown out.

Police say 47-year-old Terry Johnson was driving in the 7000 block of Reid Road in Gaines Township when he went off the road around 12:50 a.m., according to Michigan State Police.

His vehicle overturned several times and came to rest in a ditch. Johnson was thrown out and police couldn't immediately locate him when they arrived on the scene.

Nearby residents heard the crash but didn't see any other vehicles involved.

Michigan State Police were still investigating the crash Tuesday afternoon and awaiting toxicology tests to determine what happened.