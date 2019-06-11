48-year-old facing open murder charge in boyfriend's stabbing death

(6/11/2019) - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death is now charged with open murder.

Orlena Robinson, 48, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Saginaw County District Court.

Police say they found 65-year-old George McDonald unresponsive with stab wounds Saturday evening at a home in Buena Vista Township. First responders did CPR, but McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson remains in custody at the Saginaw County Jail. She is due back in court later this month.