49-year-old shot through wrist accidentally at Huron County campground

(5/4/2020) - An accidental gunshot blew a Sterling Heights man's watch off his wrist at a Huron County campground on Friday evening.

The 49-year-old victim was talking with a 24-year-old man from Warren at Duggan's Campground on Port Austin Road in Huron County's Hume Township around 6:10 p.m.

The 24-year-old had just finished raking leaves and walked over to a picnic table. As he leaned on the table, his 9 mm handgun became dislodged from its holster and was about to fall out, police say.

The 49-year-old tried to grab it when the gun fired a single shot, which passed through his wrist. The bullet exited through the victim's watch and blew it off his arm.

The 24-year-old and a 60-year-old witness applied a tourniquet before a Thumb EMS ambulance arrived. The 49-year-old was taken to McLaren Thumb Region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.