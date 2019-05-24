Former Burton priest accused of fondling, putting hand in young boy's pants

(5/24/2019) - A former Burton priest accused of fondling and sexually abusing a young boy at Holy Redeemer School on Bristol Road is one of five priests facing new charges in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says prosecutors have brought sexual abuse charges against 80-year-old Vincent DeLorenzo, formerly pastor of Holy Redeemer Church, and four other Catholic priests as part of her office's investigation into clergy abuse.

All five priests are facing various levels of criminal sexual conduct charges.

-- DeLorenzo is facing three counts each of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested Thursday at his home in Marion County, Florida.

Court documents released Friday say the alleged male victim was attending Holy Redeemer School on Bristol Road in Burton when he was 5 or 6 years old. DeLorenzo "caressed and rubbed" him multiple times during blessings.

In more private areas of the parish, the alleged victim claimed DeLorenzo fondled him and touched him inappropriately by putting a hand in his pants during prayers.

The alleged victim left Holy Redeemer School in 2000 and the abuse stopped.

DeLorenzo resigned from Holy Redeemer Church in 2002 after allegations of abuse surfaced involving a young boy in the 1980s. Court documents say he was placed on restricted ministry, but still allowed to remain in the priesthood.

A few years later, a 22-year-old man claimed DeLorenzo abused him when he was 5. DeLorenzo was a priest at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing when that alleged abuse occurred.

The Catholic Diocese of Lansing, which includes Genesee County, acknowledges it received a complaint in 2002 involving sexual abuse perpetrated by DeLorenzo. The diocese says it forwarded information to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Former Bishop Carl Mengeling removed DeLorenzo from public ministry in January 2002.

Since then, the diocese says seven other people have come forward with sexual abuse allegations against DeLorenzo -- the most recent in May 2018 and January 2019.

The two most recent cases were forwarded to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. The January case also went to Nessel's office as part of the statewide investigation.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Diocese of Lansing has sent a request to Catholic church leaders at the Vatican to defrock DeLorenzo, which removes him from the priesthood.

-- Timothy Michael Crowley, 69, was charged in Washtenaw County with four counts each of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Crowley was arrested Thursday in Tempe, Arizona. He served in five Michigan churches, including Holy Rosary Church in Flint, before he was removed from the priesthood in 2015.

-- Neil Kalina, 63, was charged in Macomb County with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township, was arrested Thursday in Littlerock, California.

-- Patrick Casey, 55, was charged in Wayne County with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Casey, who was a priest at St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland, was arrested Thursday in Oak Park.

-- Jacob Vellian, 84, was charged with two counts of rape. Vellian was a priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Benton Harbor and now lives in Kerala, India.

Authorities are awaiting extradition from India back to the United States so he can face justice.

A sixth priest faces an administrative complaint and has had his counseling license suspended by the state.

Nessel is among more than a dozen attorneys general investigating or reviewing clergy abuse following a shocking Pennsylvania grand jury report last year detailing seven decades of child sex abuse by more than 300 predator priests.

Nessel said the charges announced Friday are just the beginning. Investigators are only about 5 to 10 percent of the way through the more than 450 tips that have come in.

She believes there could be thousands of victims.

"Unfortunately, those clergy were hiding in plain sight, reporting to comfort their parishioners, hearing their confessions and taking advantage of their position of faith and authority," Nessel said. "Today, we begin holding those clergy accountable."

She has asked the state's seven dioceses to suspend their own internal review processes until her office's probe is complete.

Anyone who wants to submit a tip or report abuse by a member of the clergy can call the Attorney General's Office at 1-844-324-3374 or fill out the web form here.