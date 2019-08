(08/11/19)- Authorities say an early morning fire in Pennsylvania killed five children and sent another person to the hospital.

Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department says the victims died in a fire in Erie reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Santone says the victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a day care at the fire address.