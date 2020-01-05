5 dead, 60 injured in massive Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

(01/05/2020) -- Several people have died and dozens injured following a massive crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning.

Highway officials say at least 5 people are dead and 60 injured in the crash just outside of Pittsburgh.

Several media outlets have reported that several vehicles, including a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle, were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not known.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.