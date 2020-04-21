5 killed in homicides over 2 days in Mid-Michigan

(4/21/2020) - Police are investigating five homicides that all occurred over a two-day stretch around Mid-Michigan.

The victims are four men and one woman, who investigators say was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend. They range in age from 21 to 51, according to case reports.

Police have suspects in custody for all but one of the cases.

SUNDAY morning: Flint man found in street

A man found dead in a Flint street was the earliest case on Sunday, but investigators didn't confirm the case was a homicide until after an autopsy was completed on Tuesday.

RELATED: Flint man found dead in roadway Sunday morning; death ruled homicide

Police say the body of Michael James O’Neal was lying in the street near the intersection of Curry Street and Bennett Avenue around 8:45 a.m. The medical examiner found a gunshot wound and ruled the case a homicide.

Police have not provided any information on suspects or a motive.

5 p.m. MONDAY: Argument, crash and stabbing

Saginaw Township police say 51-year-old Vernida Hicks was driving a Jeep east on State Street around 5 p.m. when an argument broke out with her 49-year-old ex-boyfriend, who was riding with her.

Hicks crashed into a utility pole in the 6200 block of State Street. When she and her ex-boyfriend got out of the SUV, police say he stabbed her and walked off.

RELATED: Saginaw man arrested in woman's stabbing death has open warrants in other cases

A Saginaw Township police sergeant found the 49-year-old on foot minutes later and arrested him. The suspect remained in the Saginaw County Jail on Tuesday awaiting arraignment.

6 p.m. MONDAY: Murder near Central Michigan University

A Wyoming, Mich., man was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Central Michigan University around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police found the body of 21-year-old Raven Tre-Von Edelen at Campus Habitat apartments in the 700 block of Edgewood Drive.

RELATED: 21-year-old shot and killed at apartments near Central Michigan University

Police arrested a suspect, who remained at the Isabella County Jail on Tuesday awaiting arraignment.

7 p.m. MONDAY: Deadly dispute over money

Michigan State Police found the body of 49-year-old David Lee Holmes after responding to reports of a shooting in the 11000 block of Hill Road in Gaines Township around 7 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a group of six people were at the rural residence and a dispute over money broke out with Holmes.

RELATED: Man shot and killed at Gaines Township residence

Witnesses described a possible suspect vehicle for police, who located it a short time after the shooting and initiated a traffic stop. Five men and a woman in the vehicle were arrested.

No charges had been announced in the case Tuesday.

10 p.m. MONDAY: Man shot in garage

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots in the 600 block of Thurman Street near Brockway Road on Saginaw's west side around 10 p.m.

Police found a 37-year-old man in a garage with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Saginaw man shot and killed in garage late Monday

Police arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with the shooting and he was awaiting arraignment Tuesday.