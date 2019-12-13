5 more alleged victims face chiropractor Charles Jackson in court

(12/13/2019) - Five women took the stand Friday, saying they went to Dr. Charles Jackson for help with various types of pain or injuries.

But while treating them, they testified the now-67-year-old took advantage of them.

"He always wanted to give me a hug and would say if he was still in school, he'd hang my picture up all over his locker and you're beautiful," one woman testified.

Their accounts of appointments with the chiropractor ranged from uncomfortable comments to what the women described as inappropriate touching.

"He started rubbing between my thighs and my back, massaging in that area; and, it was really weird," the woman continued.

Another woman told the Judge at an after hours emergency appointment, the chiropractor digitally penetrated her.

"And meantime, I was trying to get up at the time and I still couldn't. So finally, I managed to get up and I stood up and he came face to face with me, kissed me. And I'm like, oh my, you know," she explained.

Similar accusations came out in court from women who took the stand in October.

Jackson is facing 29 felony charges total, including 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

His practice, Jackson Chiropractic, on Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township, has been shut down.

Jackson's defense attorneys said the allegations don't add up because he was doing his job.

"One of the biggest problems is that it was very clear from the witnesses who testified the more they heard from other people that something had happened and the more they talked to law enforcement who told them other people have told us crimes happened, that's when they suddenly believed things were crimes and things had happened that were inappropriate," Attorney Shannon Smith said.

But the accusers testified that hearing someone else come forward gave them confidence they weren't crazy.

"It kind of made me feel like wow, okay, I didn't make this up," one woman said.

Another added, "It made me feel more valid about my experience."

Testimony will likely wrap up on January 6th. A few more witnesses and an expert are expected to testify.

The defense team would not say if they plan to call any witnesses.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs told ABC12 Friday, "Dr. Jackson's license has been summarily suspended. A summary suspension is a temporary measure that prohibits the licensee from practicing until the merits of the case have been resolved. Dr. Jackson may seek to have the summary suspension lifted by filing a petition for dissolution, but to this point, he has not done so."

Dr. Jackson remains in jail.

