5 more coronvirus patients in Saginaw County recover; Genesee cases spike

(4/10/2020) - The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting five more coronavirus cases have recovered.

That brings the county's total of recovered patients to 13 on Friday.

The health department considers coronavirus cases recovered when they go 72 hours without fever, have improved symptoms and make it seven days after the first onset of symptoms.

The number of Saginaw County patients with coronavirus increased by 36 to a total of 241 on Friday while the number of deaths attributed to the illness remained the same at eight.

The number of new cases nearly doubled from Thursday's total of 19.

The Genesee County Health Department also reported an spike in the number of cases. After only 44 new cases on Thursday, the county saw 73 new cases on Friday for a total of 827.

Seven more coronavirus patients in Genesee County died on Friday, pushing the county's total to 55. So far, 7% of coronavirus patients in the county have died.

However, 62% of coronavirus patients in Genesee County did not require hospital care while 31% were hospitalized.

Genesee County still has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths outside the Metro Detroit area.